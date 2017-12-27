Chris Ashton admits he’d like to play rugby league for Wigan again

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Wigan Warriors try-scoring sensation Chris Ashton has admitted he would like to switch codes and return to rugby league with Wigan before his career is over.

Now 30, the Wigan-born winger is currently plying his trade in French rugby union with Toulon, having not played the 13-man code since he left the Warriors to join Northampton in 2007.

But he says he would like to represent his hometown club again before he calls time on his playing days.

“I’ve always supported Wigan and I watch them every week,” Ashton told The Times.

“I’m a massive fan of Wigan and rugby league and I would like to play for Wigan again at some point.”

Ashton has been one of the modern era’s big cross-code success stories. Since leaving league for union a decade ago, he has made an impressive 39 appearances for the England national side, while also proving to be a roaring success at club level with Northampton, Saracens and now Toulon.

He, however, is unsure whether age will prevent him ever returning to his first love in rugby league – but says he’s determined to finish with another spell at Wigan if he can before he retires.

He added: “Whether it will happen or not – probably not because I’m too old – but if you’re a fan of anything and if you’re in a position where you can do it, then you’d like to do it.”