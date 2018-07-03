Chris Sandow set for Super League return

Chris Sandow has claimed he is returning to Super League in 2019.

The former Warrington halfback has been without a professional club since leaving the Wolves in 2016, but looks set for a return to the UK next season.

Posting on Instagram, the 29-year-old said he was on his way back to Super League, but it won’t be with Warrington.

Sandow was most recently with Moranbah Miners, who play in the Mackay competition.

Yet he was one of the star’s of Super League in 2016, almost securing the Wolves Grand Final glory.

Sandow said: “I’m looking forward to @superleaguerl 2019 #returnofthemack”