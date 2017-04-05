Chrudim Rabbitohs Win Czech Pre-Season Nines

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chrudim Rabbitohs RLC beat Hradec Králové 14-4, in the final of the CZRLA pre-season nines which was hosted, in Dolni Dunajovice, by Mikulov Roosters. Six sides took part, in two groups of three including a Hungary XIII side who defeated Hodonín.

The tournament was also part of a match officials training course held by Czech MO educator Lukáš Hergott and trainee Ondřej Preininger, which saw six new level 1 referees qualified.

“The participants were enthusiastic and the majority of them were referees or touch judges at the tournament,” said Hergott. “It’s their first step on very difficult journey but I feel very optimistic. We had some talented learners who could become really good referees.”