Clare lands new deal at Cas

James Clare has signed a new two-year deal with Castleford.

The winger was off-contract at the end of the season having joined the club on a one-year deal from Leigh.

But despite a two-month stint on the sidelines with a broken bone in his leg, Daryl Powell has seen enough to hand the 27-year-old a new two-year deal.

Clare, who was born in Castleford, has made eight appearances this season, scoring four tries. He has made over 40 appearances for the Tigers during his two spells with the club.

“I’m extremely happy and ecstatic to sign this new deal with Castleford,” Clare said.

“Growing up it was my dream to play for the Tigers and to have played this long already for them is great, then to add another two years on top of that I’m in heaven.”

“When I left the club a couple of years ago, I always wanted to come back but since leaving the club I’ve not only learnt a lot as a player but as a person and since I’ve come back I feel like I’ve been ready for the challenge and better for the club.”