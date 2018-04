Hull Kingston Rovers forward Chris Clarkson has been charged for a Grade D dangerous throw by the RFL.

Clarkson was sin-binned following an incident in the club’s victory over Widnes Vikings last Saturday, but now looks set to face further punishment for the tackle.

If found guilty, Clarkson would expect to be handed a three to five match suspension.

He was the only Super League player to be charged this week, with Widnes’ Wellington Albert cautioned for the use of knees.