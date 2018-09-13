Clarkson’s Robins future up in the air

Hull Kingston Rovers forward Chris Clarkson looks set to be on his way out of the Robins after being offered to other clubs.

League Express can reveal the former Leeds prop has been touted out across Super League with a deal at KCOM Craven Park yet to be agreed.

Clarkson is off-contract at the end of the season and is now exploring his options elsewhere.

The Robins’ top tackler during the regular season, the 28-year-old has scored three tries to go alongside his 622 tackles before the Super 8s split.

Despite that, the Robins have yet to tie him down, leaving them with the risk of losing him elsewhere.

Clarkson started his career at the Rhinos at spent six seasons in the club’s first-grade side, making over 100 appearances and winning two Grand Finals along with one Challenge Cup success.

After a loan spell at Widnes he joined the Robins for the 2016 season and has been there for the last three seasons, playing a regular role during his stay.