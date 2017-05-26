Clinical Leeds dispose of woeful Warrington

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos brushed aside Warrington Wolves as they eased to a 40-0 triumph.

Tony Smith’s side were atrocious in large spells, with their second-half performance particularly underwhelming as Leeds ran in 28 points.

Matt Parcell and Liam Sutcliffe handed Leeds a 12-0 half-time lead.

But they put the game to bed in the second-half, with Parcell bagging a second, Jamie Jones-Buchanan getting in on the act soon after and Joel Moon profiting from some poor Warrington defence.

Parcell then completed his hat-trick before Rob Burrow raced away to wrap up the game.

Rhinos: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, L Sutcliffe, Hall; McGuire, Moon; Singleton, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Ferres, Ward, Jones-Buchanan. Subs: Burrow, Baldwinson, Delaney, Mullally.

Wolves: Ratchford; Russell, Hughes, Atkins, Lineham; Brown, Gidley; Hill, Clark, Sims, Jullien, Westerman, Cooper. Subs: Crosby, G King, Patton, Philbin.