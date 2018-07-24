Clubs circling Leigh ahead of the deadline

A number of clubs are primed and ready to swoop on Leigh’s prize assets ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Centurions’ top four hopes are on the brink of collapse as they remain sixth in the Championship heading into the final round of action.

They are now relying on a number of results to go their way over the weekend to make the four, but with Toulouse, London and Halifax all playing sides in the bottom four of the Championship, Leigh’s prospects are weak.

As a result, several clubs are hoping to capitalise on Leigh’s position and tempt them to part with their top talent to help bring the wage budget down at LSV.

Peter Mata’utia has proven to be the most sought-after star with several Super League clubs chasing his signature, but TotalRL understands there are several members of Keiron Purtill’s squad that clubs are considering a move for.

Leigh’s place in the top four is not mathematically out of reach, but with the transfer deadline being this Friday, it leaves them in a tricky situation should they need to cut their wage bill.