Clubs deny interest in Sandow

All three overseas clubs have denied any interest in Chris Sandow.

The former Warrington halfback has claimed he is close to completing a move back to the European league, but has been coy on his destination.

A move to the UK seems problematic. To gain a visa, players have to have played a percentage of first-grade games, but Sandow hasn’t played first-grade since leaving Warrington at the end of 2016.

Although he may still be able to gain entry to the UK via other regulations, a move overseas seems more realistic.

However, Catalans, Toronto and Toulouse have all denied interest in the 29-year-old.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara said: “I’ve had no contact whatsoever.”

Toulouse counterpart Sylain Houles’ response when asked was: “We haven’t been in contact in Chris Sandow and we won’t be interested in Chris Sandow.”

Meanwhile, a Toronto spokesperson confirmed they would not be pursuing a move for the halfback.

Huddersfield have also confirmed they are not interested in a move for the halfback while Sandow said he wouldn’t be returning to Warrington.