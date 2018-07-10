You are here

Clubs deny interest in Sandow

Matthew Shaw

All three overseas clubs have denied any interest in Chris Sandow.

The former Warrington halfback has claimed he is close to completing a move back to the European league, but has been coy on his destination.

A move to the UK seems problematic. To gain a visa, players have to have played a percentage of first-grade games, but Sandow hasn’t played first-grade since leaving Warrington at the end of 2016.

Although he may still be able to gain entry to the UK via other regulations, a move overseas seems more realistic.

However, Catalans, Toronto and Toulouse have all denied interest in the 29-year-old.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara said: “I’ve had no contact whatsoever.”

Toulouse counterpart Sylain Houles’ response when asked was: “We haven’t been in contact in Chris Sandow and we won’t be interested in Chris Sandow.”

Meanwhile, a Toronto spokesperson confirmed they would not be pursuing a move for the halfback.

Huddersfield have also confirmed they are not interested in a move for the halfback while Sandow said he wouldn’t be returning to Warrington.