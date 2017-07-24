Your club’s fixtures following the Super 8s split

Your club’s fixtures following the Super 8s split

It took all 23 rounds to finalise it, but we finally know who will be competing where after the Super 8s split.

Halifax were the final club to determine which competition they would play in when August arrives, with their victory over Hull Kingston Rovers ensuring they will be fighting for promotion in the Qualifiers.

The other notable talking point was in Super League, with Wakefield ultimately missing out on an additional home game after they lost to St Helens, meaning Salford finished in the top four instead.

With league positions now sorted, we know exactly who will be playing who below. Thanks to the people at the RFL, we’ve been able to provide you the graphics below.

Super League Super 8s

Qualifiers

Championship Shield

