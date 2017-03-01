CMS Medical to Sponsor BARLA Membrship Clubs

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

BARLA are pleased to announce a sponsorship deal with CMS Medical Supplies Limited which will, among other things, offer a 10% discount on all medical supplies to clubs who responded to the BARLA Membership scheme launched in October last year.

The deal with Yorkshire based CMS Medical Supplies will also see a monthly draw (on the 1st of each month) for a medical bag and supplies, with the first draw due to take place today, Wednesday 1st March.

Clubs eligible for the 10% discount can find all the applicable medical supplies listed on the BARLA website at www.barla.org.uk. Just click on the CMS logo and the site will be available, or visit www.cmsmedical.co.uk which will also be linked on the BARLA facebook page.

“BARLA would like to welcome CMS Medical Supplies on board,” said BARLA Chair, Sue Taylor. “This deal will give BARLA members free entry to a monthly draw for a medical bag and supplies, plus the 10% discount on all medical supplies which will be a great boost, both to clubs and leagues playing during the winter season and to those currently awaiting the beginning of the summer season.

“We look forward to establishing a good working relationship with the company, and to the benefit our member clubs will be able to gain from this deal.”

Established in 1990, CMS Medical Supplies Ltd are based in Featherstone, Yorkshire, and specialise in supplying medical equipment such as First Aid Kits, wound care, wipes and plasters to companies, sports clubs and other organisations.