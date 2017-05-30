`Coast to Coast’ Touch Rugby competition returns

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE Rugby Football League’s popular Touch competition, Coast to Coast, gets underway at Catterick on Saturday 10 June.

Holders Yorkshire Thorns will go into the competition basking in the memory of having paraded their skills during the half-time break when Hull FC and St Helens clashed at the recent Dacia Magic Weekend.

Coast to Coast will, after the launch at the Colburn Sports Centre, Catterick, continue at the Orford Hub Sports Centre, Warrington on Saturday 8 July, and will climax with a Grand Final in Blackpool, at a venue to be confirmed, on Saturday 9 September.

There will, in addition, be Player of the Match awards.

Teams wishing to take part should email mick.heptinstall@rfl.uk.com.