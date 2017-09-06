COLUMN: Abuse of referees from supporters is unacceptable – but is criticism?
By Aaron Bower September 6, 2017 10:47
Super League
- COLUMN: Abuse of referees from supporters is unacceptable – but is criticism?
- Steve Michaels among Hull FC departures at season’s end
- Krasniqi to depart Salford
- Powell warns players there should be no shortage of motivation with semi places up for grabs
- Amor axed from Saints squad
- Power Rankings – September 5th
The Qualifiers
- McNamara discusses “competitive” Qualifiers
- Bird’s season finished following four-game ban
- Vikings lose Hanbury to injury
- Catalans receive Walsh injury boost
- Rovers forward signs new two-year deal
- Greg Bird’s season could be finished after Grade D charge
Championship Shield
- Toulouse sign World Cup winner Rapira
- Swinton confirm new chairman as financial troubles ease
- The great oversight of the Championship awards shortlist – Neil Kelly
- This Weekend’s Results: Wigan bounce back from Wembley defeat
League 1
- Power Rankings – September 5th
- Hull Kingston Rovers and York lead the way in Kingstone Press awards shortlist
- This Weekend’s Results: Wigan bounce back from Wembley defeat
International
- First USA match official Educators Qualified
- Scotland Under 19s seek back-to-back wins
- Red Star Win Perun Cup – RL Boosted in Bulgaria
NRL
- James Graham confirms move to the Dragons
- Rabbitohs sack Michael Maguire amid Warrington speculation
- Parramatta secure top four place
Another week, another referee debate.
It’s unfortunate really that referees are thrown into the spotlight so often – I guess the media are perhaps more guilty than most: especially the ones who writes columns about them!
But this isn’t a damning view on one referee’s performance from last weekend. It’s more a look at what supporters – and even players, coaches and the media – are right to be able to say about referees.
There have been some who have suggested that refereeing standards are one of, if not the, biggest problem facing rugby league right now. I’d disagree with that – I think the sport is facing a vast number of off-field issues more significant and important than the whistle-blowers.
Some of the abuse – and it is abuse – referees face on a near-weekly basis is appalling. A quick search on Twitter for any referee’s name will usually find some unfortunate results, and ones that don’t really put the game in a good light. But it’s not exclusive to rugby league.
Abuse is unacceptable – but is constructive and fair criticism of performances? I would say not; surely all supporters are entitled to their opinion on all aspects of the game – including the standard of officiating?
There is bound to be a response from those who disagree with fans critiquing referees, perhaps suggesting that referees are already subjected to criticism and feedback from their bosses – so why should fans do it?
And that’s okay: because everyone is entitled to their opinion.
But if fans shouldn’t criticise referees, who should they criticise? Because players, coaches and even chief executives are also in the crosshairs of fans on a regular basis – but players are critiqued by coaches, coaches by chief executives and chief executives by owners.
Fans spend a lot of money watching rugby league: a heck of a lot, in fact. To suggest they shouldn’t be allowed an opinion is, in my view at least, completely unfair.
It’s a murky area, as one man can interpret criticism as abuse: essentially, it’s a very subjective matter. But if it’s clean, it’s well-thought and it is fair, then what’s the problem?
Being a referee is a tough job – and the low numbers in the sport currently officiating indicates how it is a thankless task. But that doesn’t mean they should escape criticism if they’re underperforming. It’s the same as any other job in any walk of life.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum