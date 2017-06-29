COLUMN: Central contracts are a good step forward: but should all clubs get access?
By Aaron Bower June 29, 2017 06:00 Updated
Super League
- Barba ban stands
- McDermott excited to see Lilley’s return in a Leeds shirt
- ANALYSIS: How Zak Hardaker’s 2017 form compares with his Man of Steel season
- COLUMN: Central contracts are a good step forward: but should all clubs get access?
- Mellor optimistic Widnes can head to Wigan with confidence
- Rangi Chase keen to sort out long-term future with Widnes Vikings
Championship
- Salford duo join Oldham
- Kilshaw hits out at “unfair” criticism of Rochdale from rival coaches
- Bradford close in on former Leigh star
- Toovey not giving up on Bradford survival
League 1
- League 1 Show – June 29th
- North Wales Crusaders welcome a very special new signing..
- Power Rankings – w/c 19 June
International
- European U19 Championship set to Return
- Dutch Upgraded Following RLEF Congress
- RAF Delighted with Successful 75th Aniversary Tour
Rugby League World
- Rugby League World Special – Kevin Larroyer’s Million Pound Game Nightmare
- Rugby League World special – Glenn Stewart on settled life at Leigh
- When Widnes Ruled The World – A Rugby League World Special
- Is Rugby League a sport that’s going up or going under?
League Express
- Carvell praises Red Devils spirit
- Two games left for Weston
- Swinton Lions chairman to outline club’s future following recent winding-up order
Fans Forum Discussions
- New sky format
- Alex Gerrard up for grabs?
- 29 Jun: SL: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens KO 8pm (TV)
- Best scrum half who ever played the game?
- 30 Jun: SL: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC KO 8pm (TV)
- 1 Jul: SL: Catalans Dragons v Leigh Centurions KO 5pm (UK time) (TV)
- 1 Jul: SL: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves KO 6.30pm
- 2 Jul: SL: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants KO 3pm
- 2 Jul: SL: Wigan Warriors v Widnes Vikings KO 3pm
- 2 Jul: The Kingstone Press Championship Match Thread
Like most things in rugby league, the issue of the Rugby Football League opting to centrally contract a select group of players is going to massively divide opinion.
First of all, I think it’s a huge step forward in regards to the plans that were approved this year relating to talent retention. Yes, the £25,000 salary bonus isn’t going to step every single player from moving to either the NRL or rugby union – and it may not have stopped some who left in the past.
But it’s a start. And from here, it seems there is at least a clear and formative plan to tackle talent retention. For Super League as a whole, that can only be a good thing.
But with details starting to emerge – not through the RFL’s fault, admittedly – about the players who are set to become centrally contracted, it has left some clubs wondering where their invites are to the party.
There has been a lack of clarity over the full criteria as to what makes a player eligible for a central contract – more on that, I’m sure, will be announced in the coming days. The RFL are right to wait until they’ve got all the players signed up before revealing in full detail what the plan is. But what we do know is that they have to be in and around England contention, and desirable to other sports and other competitions. Which seems fair enough.
There are going to be 12 initially – so one per club, right? That’s obviously why that number has been chosen?
Well, it seems not.
There is talk from some clubs in recent days – certainly clubs I’ve spoken to myself – asking where they apply for one of their star assets to be centrally contracted. And given the fair spread of talent, and even competition we’re currently seeing, it’s not an unreasonable question to ask.
Of course every club is going to think they have at least one player that belong in the central contract bracket. But the reality these days is that if push comes to shove, most clubs DO have a player in that bracket. Think of your traditionally less glamorous Super League clubs.
I’d have Jermaine McGillvary down in the same bracket as Jonny Lomax and Mike McMeeken for a multitude of reasons. And all of them are good. The same applies with Tom Johnstone. The same probably applies with Gareth O’Brien, too.
Central contracts are a massively positive step forward for Super League and for the strength of the sport in this country. Here’s hoping that all clubs get a chance to be involved in it – because it shouldn’t just be about helping the elite clubs. We’re blessed with great talent at all Super League sides these days. Let’s protect them all.
There’s been a lot of talk about kick-off times recently, and the problem – at least for the sport’s media – reared its ugly head again last weekend when Leeds played Castleford.
A great game, one of the biggest of the season so far.. but if you’d picked up a copy of your chosen national newspaper on Saturday morning, you’d have noticed that most would have carried no coverage.
The first editions of national newspapers (most, at least) go off to print so they can make it up from the printers at 10pm sharp. Leeds-Castleford didn’t finish until way after 10pm.
It’s only a small rant and, in the grand scheme of things, probably doesn’t mean that much to most people. Which is fair enough.
But in a sport which demands coverage and begs for column inches, we should be trying to be as rational with our decision-making when it comes to kick-off times as humanly possible. 7:45pm kick-offs in 2017 wouldn’t make that much of a difference to most of the general public.
To the mainstream coverage the sport may eek out at national level, it could change a lot.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum