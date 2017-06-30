A combined Castleford and Hull 13 ahead of Friday’s showdown

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

They don’t get much bigger than tonight’s huge top-of-the-table showdown between league leaders Castleford and second-placed Hull FC.

So in true TotalRL fashion, we thought we’d stir up some debate by asking of the 19-man squads named by both sides, which players from each team would make a combined XIII? Get ready to argue with us..

Fullback: Zak Hardaker (Castleford)

The first of many tough, tough decisions to make for this side. England international Zak Hardaker just gets the nod over Hull counterpart Jamie Shaul – although both have been in magnificent form of late.

Wing: Mahe Fonua (Hull FC)

The big winger, who is heading back to the NRL next season, is vital in everything Hull do in terms of laying a platform for their forwards to perform. He’s in the team.

Centre: Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC)

Tuimavave was in competition with Castleford counterpart Jake Webster for a spot in this side but it’s the Hull man who edges in ahead of Webster on this occasion. Both, however, have been superb this season.

Centre: Michael Shenton (Castleford)

The England international looks to be back to his very best following that horrendous long-term knee injury last season. He and wing partner Greg Eden have been as deadly a duo as they come.

Wing: Greg Eden (Castleford)

Speaking of Eden, there was no way we could leave Super League’s top try-scorer out – although few wingers would push his place in the team as close as Fetuli Talanoa has done here.

Stand-off: Albert Kelly (Hull FC)

Kelly has been a revelation in a Hull shirt this season since making the move across the city from Hull Kingston Rovers. If Hull do win on Friday, expect Kelly to have played a prominent role.

Scrum-half: Luke Gale (Castleford)

The battle between Gale and Marc Sneyd will run beyond tonight – and through to selection for the World Cup, you suspect. But it’s the two-time Albert Goldthorpe Medal winner who gets the nod here.

Prop: Scott Taylor (Hull FC)

England international Taylor has proven himself to be a huge asset since returning to his hometown club. His form in 2017 has been no different. Hull are a much better side when he is on the field.

Hooker: Paul McShane (Castleford)

Along with fullback, this was perhaps the toughest decision of all to make – as we’ve left the reigning Man of Steel out! It was close though – but McShane’s form this year has earned him a first call-up to the England squad, after all.

Prop: Grant Millington (Castleford)

The big Aussie has been a towering influence for Daryl Powell’s side throughout 2017 – whether it’s with his destructive carries or his impressive skill with ball in hand.

Second row: Mike McMeeken (Castleford)

England international Mike McMeeken makes our side in the first of two back row positions – and given his form this season, it’s not hard to see why..

Second row: Mark Minichiello (Hull FC)

The veteran Hull forward makes it into the back row alongside McMeeken given his influence on Hull’s fortunes this season. He’s been great.

Loose-forward: Jesse Sene-Lefao (Castleford)

He’s not strictly a 13 – but we couldn’t leave the popular Castleford forward out. Sene-Lefao has been a revelation since arriving from the NRL – and his form will be vital to Castleford’s continuing title hopes through the summer.

Go on then, who’ve we missed out that we shouldn’t have done? Tweet us @LeagueExpress with your suggested combined XIII’s and see if you can do any better!