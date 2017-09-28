Combined XIII: Castleford Tigers v St Helens

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ahead of Thursday’s first play-off semi-final between Castleford and St Helens, we’ve taken the plunge and thrown together a combined side featuring the very best players from both the Tigers and the Saints.

It may cause some debate! Here’s how we see it:

Fullback: Zak Hardaker

Tough to leave out Ben Barba – but Hardaker’s form this year has seen him make the Man of Steel shortlist.

Wing: Tommy Makinson

The Saints winger is undoubtedly one of the best in Super League on his day – he edges out Greg Minikin.

Centre: Mark Percival

Another tough call to leave a Castleford player out, but England international Mark Percival shades in ahead of Jake Webster.

Centre: Michael Shenton

A member of the Dream Team – like centre partner Percival in this team: the Castleford captain makes the cut.

Wing: Greg Eden

With so many tries to his name this season, it felt impossible to leave the flying Castleford winger Eden out.

Stand-off: Ben Roberts

Theo Fages has impressed whenever he’s been in the Saints side this year – but Ben Roberts makes the cut on this instance.

Scrum-half: Luke Gale

Like Hardaker, it’s impossible to leave a player on the Man of Steel shortlist out. But will Gale make it tonight?

Prop: Alex Walmsley

The form of Walmsley has been immense throughout this season – he’s surely in contention for a place at the World Cup.

Hooker: Paul McShane

Arguably the toughest call of all – but McShane’s form throughout this year has earned him both an England call-up and a place in this team.

Prop: Grant Millington

Another of the Castleford contingent to make the Dream Team this season, Millington makes the cut in our combined side.

Second row: Morgan Knowles

He’s gradually got better and better and is one of the contenders for young player of the year – so we put Knowles in!

Second row: Mike McMeeken

As with so many of his team-mates, it’s impossible to leave a Dream Team member out of this team.

Loose forward: Adam Milner

Milner has been a revelation this season for the Tigers at 13.