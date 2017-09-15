Combined XIII: Widnes v London

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Denis Betts’s pre-match press conference hit the headlines after the Widnes head coach claimed not a single London Broncos player would make his team ahead of their encounter on Saturday.

The bullish comments got the guys at TotalRL HQ wondering how a combination of the two teams would look out on the field.

So, having carefully considered all the players involved in the two 19-man squads for Saturday’s clash, we’ve put together what we believe to be the strongest possible team using the players available.

Full-back: Alex Walker (London Broncos)

Wing: Corey Thompson (Widnes Vikings)

Centre: Alex Gerrard (Widnes Vikings)

Centre: Charly Runciman (Widnes Vikings)

Wing: Rhys Williams (London Broncos)

Stand-off: Joe Mellor (Widnes Vikings)

Scrum-half: Jarrod Sammut (London Broncos)

Prop: Jack Buchanan (Widnes Vikings)

Hooker: Lloyd White (Widnes Vikings)

Prop: Gil Dudson (Widnes Vikings)

Second-row: Chris Houston (Widnes Vikings)

Second-row: Matt Whitley (Widnes Vikings)

Loose-forward: Hep Cahill (Widnes Vikings)

So, the majority of the team is made up of Widnes players, with 10 Vikings stars included. However, London are represented by three of their stars, meaning they do in fact have some players that we believe WOULD make the Vikings side this weekend!