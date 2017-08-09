Conference action starts tonight!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The weekend’s Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League programme opens this evening, high on the Pennines, with the Division Two clash between Saddleworth Rangers and Leigh East.

Fixtures

Wednesday 9 August 2017

DIVISION TWO

Saddleworth Rangers v Leigh East

Friday 11 August 2017

DIVISION THREE

Dewsbury Celtic v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Saturday 12 August 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Kells v Leigh Miners Rangers

Myton Warriors v West Hull

Pilkington Recs v Rochdale Mayfield

Siddal v Wigan St Patrick’s

Skirlaugh v Wath Brow Hornets

DIVISION ONE

Ince Rose Bridge v Hunslet Warriors

Featherstone Lions v Milford Marlins

Hunslet Club Parkside v Blackbrook

Lock Lane v York Acorn

Normanton Knights v Underbank Rangers

Shaw Cross Sharks v Hull Dockers

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Bradford Dudley Hill

Drighlington v Millom

East Leeds v Crosfields

Thornhill Trojans v Oulton Raiders

Wigan St Jude’s v Salford City Roosters

DIVISION THREE

Gateshead Storm v Barrow Island

Oldham St Anne’s v Clock Face Miners

Rylands Sharks v West Bowling

Stanley Rangers v Stanningley

Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors