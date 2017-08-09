Conference action starts tonight!
The weekend’s Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League programme opens this evening, high on the Pennines, with the Division Two clash between Saddleworth Rangers and Leigh East.
Fixtures
Wednesday 9 August 2017
DIVISION TWO
Saddleworth Rangers v Leigh East
Friday 11 August 2017
DIVISION THREE
Dewsbury Celtic v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Saturday 12 August 2017
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Kells v Leigh Miners Rangers
Myton Warriors v West Hull
Pilkington Recs v Rochdale Mayfield
Siddal v Wigan St Patrick’s
Skirlaugh v Wath Brow Hornets
DIVISION ONE
Ince Rose Bridge v Hunslet Warriors
Featherstone Lions v Milford Marlins
Hunslet Club Parkside v Blackbrook
Lock Lane v York Acorn
Normanton Knights v Underbank Rangers
Shaw Cross Sharks v Hull Dockers
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Bradford Dudley Hill
Drighlington v Millom
East Leeds v Crosfields
Thornhill Trojans v Oulton Raiders
Wigan St Jude’s v Salford City Roosters
DIVISION THREE
Gateshead Storm v Barrow Island
Oldham St Anne’s v Clock Face Miners
Rylands Sharks v West Bowling
Stanley Rangers v Stanningley
Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors
