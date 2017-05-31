Conference back in action!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League has a full programme of fixtures at the weekend, following just one game being played over Whitsuntide.

A highlight of the list is the Division Three `derby’ on Friday evening between Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Dewsbury Celtic, while Premier Division giants Siddal and Wath Brow Hornets meet on Saturday.

Elsewhere Hunslet Club Parkside, fresh from victory over Fryston Warriors in last Sunday’s Xamax BARLA National Cup Final, entertain Lock Lane, one for the former clubs of the south Leeds outfit’s Head Coach Martin Rowse.

Fixtures

Friday 2 June 2017

DIVISION ONE

Blackbrook v Ince Rose Bridge

DIVISION THREE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Dewsbury Celtic

Saturday 3 June 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Leigh Miners Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Pilkington Recs

Siddal v Wath Brow Hornets

Skirlaugh v Kells

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Wigan St Patrick’s

West Hull v Myton Warriors

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Hull Dockers

Hunslet Club Parkside v Lock Lane

Normanton Knights v Milford Marlins

Shaw Cross Sharks v York Acorn

Underbank Rangers v Hunslet Warriors

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Drighlington

Bradford Dudley Hill v Saddleworth Rangers

Crosfields v Oulton Raiders

East Leeds v Salford City Roosters

Thornhill Trojans v Millom

Wigan St Jude’s v Leigh East

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Stanley Rangers

Clock Face Miners v Rylands Sharks

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers

Elland v Gateshead Storm

Waterhead Warriors v Stanningley

West Bowling v Oldham St Anne’s