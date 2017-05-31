Conference back in action!

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson May 31, 2017 08:07

The Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League has a full programme of fixtures at the weekend, following just one game being played over Whitsuntide.

 

A highlight of the list is the Division Three `derby’ on Friday evening between Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Dewsbury Celtic, while Premier Division giants Siddal and Wath Brow Hornets meet on Saturday.

 

Elsewhere Hunslet Club Parkside, fresh from victory over Fryston Warriors in last Sunday’s Xamax BARLA National Cup Final, entertain Lock Lane, one for the former clubs of the south Leeds outfit’s Head Coach Martin Rowse.

 

Fixtures

 

Friday 2 June 2017

 

DIVISION ONE

Blackbrook v Ince Rose Bridge

 

DIVISION THREE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Dewsbury Celtic

 

Saturday 3 June 2017

 

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Leigh Miners Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Pilkington Recs

Siddal v Wath Brow Hornets

Skirlaugh v Kells

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Wigan St Patrick’s

West Hull v Myton Warriors

 

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Hull Dockers

Hunslet Club Parkside v Lock Lane

Normanton Knights v Milford Marlins

Shaw Cross Sharks v York Acorn

Underbank Rangers v Hunslet Warriors

 

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Drighlington

Bradford Dudley Hill v Saddleworth Rangers

Crosfields v Oulton Raiders

East Leeds v Salford City Roosters

Thornhill Trojans v Millom

Wigan St Jude’s v Leigh East

 

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Stanley Rangers

Clock Face Miners v Rylands Sharks

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers

Elland v Gateshead Storm

Waterhead Warriors v Stanningley

West Bowling v Oldham St Anne’s

 

Premier Division
P W D L F A Diff PTS
Siddal 9 9 0 0 334 107 227 18
Thatto Heath Crusaders 10 8 0 2 290 146 144 16
Wath Brow 9 7 1 1 179 132 47 15
Kells 9 6 0 3 205 159 46 12
West Hull 10 6 0 4 186 162 24 12
Rochdale Mayfield 9 5 1 3 229 177 52 11
Myton Warriors 10 5 0 5 254 214 40 10
Skirlaugh 10 3 0 7 151 238 -87 6
Wigan St Patricks 10 2 1 7 181 250 -69 5
Leigh Miners Rangers 10 2 1 7 168 294 -126 5
Pilkington Recs 10 2 0 8 150 284 -134 4
Egremont Rangers 10 1 0 9 130 294 -164 2
Division One
P W D L F A Diff PTS
Underbank Rangers 9 8 0 1 308 156 152 16
Hunslet Club Parkside 9 8 0 1 267 126 141 16
Milford Marlins 9 7 1 1 250 182 68 15
Lock Lane 9 6 1 2 295 196 99 13
Normanton Knights 9 6 1 2 282 198 84 13
York Acorn 9 5 0 4 244 188 56 10
Shaw Cross Sharks 9 4 0 5 246 186 60 8
Hunslet Warriors 9 3 0 6 168 279 -111 6
Hull Dockers 9 3 0 6 154 271 -117 6
Blackbrook 9 1 1 7 156 335 -179 3
Ince Rose Bridge 9 1 0 8 166 302 -136 2
Featherstone Lions 9 0 0 9 191 308 -117 0
Division Two
P W D L F A Diff PTS
Bradford Dudley Hill 10 7 1 2 277 180 97 15
Crosfields 10 7 0 3 334 179 155 14
East Leeds 10 7 0 3 303 174 129 14
Oulton Raiders 10 6 1 3 319 200 119 13
Thornhill Trojans 10 6 0 4 283 206 77 12
Saddleworth Rangers 9 5 0 4 243 213 30 10
Wigan St Judes 8 5 0 3 181 205 -24 10
Askam 9 4 0 5 268 227 41 8
Leigh East 10 3 0 7 178 268 -90 6
Millom 10 3 0 7 148 300 -152 6
Drighlington 9 2 0 7 152 235 -83 4
Salford City Roosters 9 1 0 8 100 399 -299 2
Division Three
P W D L F A Diff PTS
Rylands Sharks 9 7 1 1 316 228 88 15
West Bowling 10 6 2 2 400 221 179 14
Stanningley 10 7 0 3 284 174 110 14
Dewsbury Moor 10 6 0 4 306 194 112 12
Woolston Rovers 9 6 0 3 288 182 106 12
Eastmoor Dragons 9 6 0 3 296 192 104 12
Gateshead Storm 9 5 0 4 216 244 -28 10
Barrow Island 10 4 1 5 230 234 -4 9
Clock Face Miners 10 4 1 5 202 206 -4 9
Oldham St Annes 8 4 0 4 174 193 -19 8
Waterhead Warriors 10 3 0 7 246 322 -76 6
Stanley Rangers 10 3 0 7 179 366 -187 6
Dewsbury Celtic 10 1 2 7 161 296 -135 4
Elland 10 1 1 8 148 390 -242 3

 

 

 

 

 

