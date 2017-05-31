Conference back in action!
The Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League has a full programme of fixtures at the weekend, following just one game being played over Whitsuntide.
A highlight of the list is the Division Three `derby’ on Friday evening between Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Dewsbury Celtic, while Premier Division giants Siddal and Wath Brow Hornets meet on Saturday.
Elsewhere Hunslet Club Parkside, fresh from victory over Fryston Warriors in last Sunday’s Xamax BARLA National Cup Final, entertain Lock Lane, one for the former clubs of the south Leeds outfit’s Head Coach Martin Rowse.
Fixtures
Friday 2 June 2017
DIVISION ONE
Blackbrook v Ince Rose Bridge
DIVISION THREE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Dewsbury Celtic
Saturday 3 June 2017
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Leigh Miners Rangers
Rochdale Mayfield v Pilkington Recs
Siddal v Wath Brow Hornets
Skirlaugh v Kells
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Wigan St Patrick’s
West Hull v Myton Warriors
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Hull Dockers
Hunslet Club Parkside v Lock Lane
Normanton Knights v Milford Marlins
Shaw Cross Sharks v York Acorn
Underbank Rangers v Hunslet Warriors
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Drighlington
Bradford Dudley Hill v Saddleworth Rangers
Crosfields v Oulton Raiders
East Leeds v Salford City Roosters
Thornhill Trojans v Millom
Wigan St Jude’s v Leigh East
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Stanley Rangers
Clock Face Miners v Rylands Sharks
Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers
Elland v Gateshead Storm
Waterhead Warriors v Stanningley
West Bowling v Oldham St Anne’s
|Premier Division
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|PTS
|Siddal
|9
|9
|0
|0
|334
|107
|227
|18
|Thatto Heath Crusaders
|10
|8
|0
|2
|290
|146
|144
|16
|Wath Brow
|9
|7
|1
|1
|179
|132
|47
|15
|Kells
|9
|6
|0
|3
|205
|159
|46
|12
|West Hull
|10
|6
|0
|4
|186
|162
|24
|12
|Rochdale Mayfield
|9
|5
|1
|3
|229
|177
|52
|11
|Myton Warriors
|10
|5
|0
|5
|254
|214
|40
|10
|Skirlaugh
|10
|3
|0
|7
|151
|238
|-87
|6
|Wigan St Patricks
|10
|2
|1
|7
|181
|250
|-69
|5
|Leigh Miners Rangers
|10
|2
|1
|7
|168
|294
|-126
|5
|Pilkington Recs
|10
|2
|0
|8
|150
|284
|-134
|4
|Egremont Rangers
|10
|1
|0
|9
|130
|294
|-164
|2
|Division One
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|PTS
|Underbank Rangers
|9
|8
|0
|1
|308
|156
|152
|16
|Hunslet Club Parkside
|9
|8
|0
|1
|267
|126
|141
|16
|Milford Marlins
|9
|7
|1
|1
|250
|182
|68
|15
|Lock Lane
|9
|6
|1
|2
|295
|196
|99
|13
|Normanton Knights
|9
|6
|1
|2
|282
|198
|84
|13
|York Acorn
|9
|5
|0
|4
|244
|188
|56
|10
|Shaw Cross Sharks
|9
|4
|0
|5
|246
|186
|60
|8
|Hunslet Warriors
|9
|3
|0
|6
|168
|279
|-111
|6
|Hull Dockers
|9
|3
|0
|6
|154
|271
|-117
|6
|Blackbrook
|9
|1
|1
|7
|156
|335
|-179
|3
|Ince Rose Bridge
|9
|1
|0
|8
|166
|302
|-136
|2
|Featherstone Lions
|9
|0
|0
|9
|191
|308
|-117
|0
|Division Two
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|PTS
|Bradford Dudley Hill
|10
|7
|1
|2
|277
|180
|97
|15
|Crosfields
|10
|7
|0
|3
|334
|179
|155
|14
|East Leeds
|10
|7
|0
|3
|303
|174
|129
|14
|Oulton Raiders
|10
|6
|1
|3
|319
|200
|119
|13
|Thornhill Trojans
|10
|6
|0
|4
|283
|206
|77
|12
|Saddleworth Rangers
|9
|5
|0
|4
|243
|213
|30
|10
|Wigan St Judes
|8
|5
|0
|3
|181
|205
|-24
|10
|Askam
|9
|4
|0
|5
|268
|227
|41
|8
|Leigh East
|10
|3
|0
|7
|178
|268
|-90
|6
|Millom
|10
|3
|0
|7
|148
|300
|-152
|6
|Drighlington
|9
|2
|0
|7
|152
|235
|-83
|4
|Salford City Roosters
|9
|1
|0
|8
|100
|399
|-299
|2
|Division Three
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|PTS
|Rylands Sharks
|9
|7
|1
|1
|316
|228
|88
|15
|West Bowling
|10
|6
|2
|2
|400
|221
|179
|14
|Stanningley
|10
|7
|0
|3
|284
|174
|110
|14
|Dewsbury Moor
|10
|6
|0
|4
|306
|194
|112
|12
|Woolston Rovers
|9
|6
|0
|3
|288
|182
|106
|12
|Eastmoor Dragons
|9
|6
|0
|3
|296
|192
|104
|12
|Gateshead Storm
|9
|5
|0
|4
|216
|244
|-28
|10
|Barrow Island
|10
|4
|1
|5
|230
|234
|-4
|9
|Clock Face Miners
|10
|4
|1
|5
|202
|206
|-4
|9
|Oldham St Annes
|8
|4
|0
|4
|174
|193
|-19
|8
|Waterhead Warriors
|10
|3
|0
|7
|246
|322
|-76
|6
|Stanley Rangers
|10
|3
|0
|7
|179
|366
|-187
|6
|Dewsbury Celtic
|10
|1
|2
|7
|161
|296
|-135
|4
|Elland
|10
|1
|1
|8
|148
|390
|-242
|3
