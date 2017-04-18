Conference back in action!
There will be a full programme of fixtures on Saturday in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League after the Easter break.
Matches are:
Saturday 22 April 2017
PREMIER DIVISION
Pilkington Recs v Myton Warriors
Rochdale Mayfield v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Siddal v Kells
Wath Brow Hornets v Skirlaugh
West Hull v Leigh Miners Rangers
Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Underbank Rangers
Hull Dockers v Shaw Cross Sharks
Hunslet Club Parkside v Ince Rose Bridge
Lock Lane v Blackbrook
Normanton Knights v Hunslet Warriors
York Acorn v Milford Marlins
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Crosfields
Drighlington v Leigh East
Oulton Raiders v Salford City Roosters
Saddleworth Rangers v Millom
Thornhill Trojans v East Leeds
Wigan St Jude’s v Bradford Dudley Hill
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Clock Face Miners v Elland
Dewsbury Celtic v Gateshead Storm
Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors
Oldham St Anne’s v Stanningley
Rylands Sharks v Stanley Rangers
Woolston Rovers v West Bowling
