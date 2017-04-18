Conference back in action!

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson April 18, 2017 09:00

Conference back in action!

There will be a full programme of fixtures on Saturday in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League after the Easter break.

 

Matches are:

 

Saturday 22 April 2017

 

PREMIER DIVISION

Pilkington Recs v Myton Warriors

Rochdale Mayfield v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Siddal v Kells

Wath Brow Hornets v Skirlaugh

West Hull v Leigh Miners Rangers

Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers

 

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Underbank Rangers

Hull Dockers v Shaw Cross Sharks

Hunslet Club Parkside v Ince Rose Bridge

Lock Lane v Blackbrook

Normanton Knights v Hunslet Warriors

York Acorn v Milford Marlins

 

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Crosfields

Drighlington v Leigh East

Oulton Raiders v Salford City Roosters

Saddleworth Rangers v Millom

Thornhill Trojans v East Leeds

Wigan St Jude’s v Bradford Dudley Hill

 

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Clock Face Miners v Elland

Dewsbury Celtic v Gateshead Storm

Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors

Oldham St Anne’s v Stanningley

Rylands Sharks v Stanley Rangers

Woolston Rovers v West Bowling

 

 

 

 

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson April 18, 2017 09:00

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions