Conference back in action!

There will be a full programme of fixtures on Saturday in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League after the Easter break.

Matches are:

Saturday 22 April 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

Pilkington Recs v Myton Warriors

Rochdale Mayfield v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Siddal v Kells

Wath Brow Hornets v Skirlaugh

West Hull v Leigh Miners Rangers

Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Underbank Rangers

Hull Dockers v Shaw Cross Sharks

Hunslet Club Parkside v Ince Rose Bridge

Lock Lane v Blackbrook

Normanton Knights v Hunslet Warriors

York Acorn v Milford Marlins

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Crosfields

Drighlington v Leigh East

Oulton Raiders v Salford City Roosters

Saddleworth Rangers v Millom

Thornhill Trojans v East Leeds

Wigan St Jude’s v Bradford Dudley Hill

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Clock Face Miners v Elland

Dewsbury Celtic v Gateshead Storm

Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors

Oldham St Anne’s v Stanningley

Rylands Sharks v Stanley Rangers

Woolston Rovers v West Bowling