More Conference games succumb to the elements

THREE more of tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League have been called off because of the freezing weather conditions.
The Premier Division game between Hunslet Club Parkside and Normanton Knights, together with the Division One clash involving Wigan St Jude’s and Askam, and the Division Three match in which Salford City Roosters and Eastmoor Dragons were to square up, have all fallen victim to sub-zero temperatures.
Fixtures at Saddleworth Rangers, Stanley Rangers and Dewsbury Celtic had been postponed the previous day.
Total.rl.com will continue to give updates as and when information on other matches becomes available.
The programme as it stands is:
Saturday 3 March 2018
KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Myton Warriors
Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights – postponed
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers
West Hull v Siddal
Wigan St Patrick’s v Thatto Heath Crusaders
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v West Bowling
Hull Dockers v Drighlington
Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields
Leigh East v Stanningley
Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds – postponed
Wigan St Jude’s v Askam – postponed
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s
Dewsbury Celtic v Beverley – postponed
Millom v Clock Face Miners
Salford City Roosters v Eastmoor Dragons – postponed
Stanley Rangers v Gateshead Storm – postponed
Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors