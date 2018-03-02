More Conference games succumb to the elements

THREE more of tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League have been called off because of the freezing weather conditions.

The Premier Division game between Hunslet Club Parkside and Normanton Knights, together with the Division One clash involving Wigan St Jude’s and Askam, and the Division Three match in which Salford City Roosters and Eastmoor Dragons were to square up, have all fallen victim to sub-zero temperatures.

Fixtures at Saddleworth Rangers, Stanley Rangers and Dewsbury Celtic had been postponed the previous day.

Total.rl.com will continue to give updates as and when information on other matches becomes available.

The programme as it stands is:

Saturday 3 March 2018

KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Myton Warriors

Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights – postponed

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers

West Hull v Siddal

Wigan St Patrick’s v Thatto Heath Crusaders

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v West Bowling

Hull Dockers v Drighlington

Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields

Leigh East v Stanningley

Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds – postponed

Wigan St Jude’s v Askam – postponed

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s

Dewsbury Celtic v Beverley – postponed

Millom v Clock Face Miners

Salford City Roosters v Eastmoor Dragons – postponed

Stanley Rangers v Gateshead Storm – postponed

Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors