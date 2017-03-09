Conference second tier swings into action
The 2017 campaign gets under way on Saturday for teams in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s First Division.
The 12 teams in the section were on the sidelines last week, when fixtures commenced in the Premier, Second and Third Divisions.
A highlight of the programme is the clash between Hunslet Club Parkside, who have won successive championships to reach Division One, and Featherstone Lions, who narrowly missed out to Skirlaugh in last year’s Division One Promotion Final.
This week’s fixtures throughout the NCL are:
Saturday 11 March 2017
(All 2.30pm)
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets
Kells v Myton Warriors
Siddal v Skirlaugh
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers
Wigan St Patrick’s v Pilkington Recs
West Hull v Rochdale Mayfield
DIVISION ONE
Blackbrook v Normanton Knights
Hull Dockers v Hunslet Warriors
Hunslet Club Parkside v Featherstone Lions
Ince Rose Bridge v Milford Marlins
Underbank Rangers v Shaw Cross Sharks
York Acorn v Lock Lane
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Thornhill Trojans
Bradford Dudley Hill v Millom
Crosfields v Salford City Roosters
East Leeds v Leigh East
Saddleworth Rangers v Oulton Raiders
Wigan St Jude’s v Drighlington
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Clock Face Miners
Eastmoor Dragons v Dewsbury Celtic
Elland v West Bowling
Gateshead Storm v Stanningley
Waterhead Warriors v Stanley Rangers
Woolston Rovers v Rylands Sharks
