Conference second tier swings into action

The 2017 campaign gets under way on Saturday for teams in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s First Division.

The 12 teams in the section were on the sidelines last week, when fixtures commenced in the Premier, Second and Third Divisions.

A highlight of the programme is the clash between Hunslet Club Parkside, who have won successive championships to reach Division One, and Featherstone Lions, who narrowly missed out to Skirlaugh in last year’s Division One Promotion Final.

This week’s fixtures throughout the NCL are:

Saturday 11 March 2017

(All 2.30pm)

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets

Kells v Myton Warriors

Siddal v Skirlaugh

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers

Wigan St Patrick’s v Pilkington Recs

West Hull v Rochdale Mayfield

DIVISION ONE

Blackbrook v Normanton Knights

Hull Dockers v Hunslet Warriors

Hunslet Club Parkside v Featherstone Lions

Ince Rose Bridge v Milford Marlins

Underbank Rangers v Shaw Cross Sharks

York Acorn v Lock Lane

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Thornhill Trojans

Bradford Dudley Hill v Millom

Crosfields v Salford City Roosters

East Leeds v Leigh East

Saddleworth Rangers v Oulton Raiders

Wigan St Jude’s v Drighlington

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Clock Face Miners

Eastmoor Dragons v Dewsbury Celtic

Elland v West Bowling

Gateshead Storm v Stanningley

Waterhead Warriors v Stanley Rangers

Woolston Rovers v Rylands Sharks

All results, and reports on each game, will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.