Confidence is king for returning Bateman as Wigan head to Warrington

John Bateman insists there is no secret to Wigan’s free-flowing attack as the Warriors prepare to face Warrington.

Wigan have impressed with the ball in their opening two Super League games, scoring 11 tries in the opening two rounds.

Shaun Wane’s side has been criticised for its lack of invention in recent years, but Bateman believes that it has often been for reasons out of their control.

“We’ve always had the shape we play with,” he said.

“But we’ve got the reps in pre-season and have been getting used to doing it. We’ve not been able to do that before.

“But it’s more confidence really than anything else. The last two years we’ve just been all over the place with injuries. Having players either side of you that you understand is massive and we’ve had different players all over the shop every week at times.

“But it is confidence. We’re not shy about trying to pull things off and I think we’re playing the way we want to play now.”

They are looking to continue that rich vein of attacking form on Friday as they travel to Warrington, who have won one of their opening three games.

But Bateman has warned that the Wolves remain a viable threat to any side hoping to win silverware this year.

“You look at the players they’ve got, throughout the squad they’re a fantastic team. They’ve had a slow start but you can’t really write them off because they’ll be there or thereabouts.

“We have two wins from two but we want three from three. That’s our intention, we want to go there and play well because we’ve started fantastically in Super League, we look sharp and have a new dimension to our play. It’s always a tough game but we’re going for two points.”

The England international is set to make his first Super League appearance of the season against the Wolves after missing the start of the season with a finger injury picked up at the World Cup.

“We were playing against Lebanon. I went to grab someone but I caught my finger in his shirt, it ripped the tendon off the top of my finger. It wouldn’t bend at all so I couldn’t really grip anything. I had injections in my hand to numb it through the World Cup.

“Previously the surgeon said he wouldn’t be able to save it, but when he went in for the surgery and he managed to save the tendon. It will improve as time goes on.

“I’ve had a good solid six weeks of training and I’ve been put through my paces.”