Connor relieved Super 8s campaign is over

Jake Connor admits that Hull FC were relieved that their nightmare Super 8s campaign came to an end on Friday.

The Black and Whites put in their best performance of the Super 8s as they went down to a narrow 14-12 defeat against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium in their final Super 8s match.

Hull have now lost their last eleven games and Connor said the team is glad that the Super 8s have finished so they can look ahead to 2019.

“We are relieved that it is over,” he told League Express.

“We got stuck in a ditch that we couldn’t get out of. Credit to the lads, we dug deep and that was our best defensive performance that we have had for quite a while. There were only two points in it, so it was a shame we couldn’t nick it, but it was a massive improvement from the lads.

“There have been a lot of broken bodies putting their hands up each week and we haven’t that luxury of rotating the team. People like Scott Taylor have been playing week in, week out, and we haven’t had the luxury of giving him a rest and bringing someone else in due to us having so many injuries.

“It is rare for any team to go to Wigan and win, so it was a good effort from us. I’ve actually tipped them to win the competition this year, they’ve come into form at the right time.”

Hull’s year may be done and dusted but Connor is hoping to play a part in England’s three-match Test series against New Zealand this autumn.

Connor, who made his international debut in Denver in June, is hoping to be included in the England squad that is due to be announced on Tuesday

“I would be buzzing to get in the squad again,” the 23-year-old added.

“There is nothing better than representing your country and it would be good to test myself against the Kiwis, who are a big outfit. Hopefully we can get a few wins on the board and get the ball rolling.

“It was a top class-trip to Denver. I settled in really quickly and it felt like I had been with the squad, before because the boys helped me fit in straight away.

“I know what I can be like on the pitch and I was a bit wary before meeting up with the squad, but they’ve been class with me. They made me feel welcome and I took that onto the field when I made my debut.”