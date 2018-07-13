Connor stretchered off as Hull lose to Saints

Jake Connor was stretchered off as Hull FC endured another tough night at the office as they fell short against league leaders Saints, going down 34-18.

The Black and Whites looked comfortable when they went eight points up shortly after half-time, but four unanswered tries thereafter ensured Justin Holbrook’s side moved eight points clear at the top.

Hull went ahead in the first minute through Bureta Faraimo, but Saints hit back and took the lead after tries through Tommy Makinson and Ben Barba.

Connor was subsequently helped from the field after a collision, but Hull still found a way to cut the arrears to two by the break as Faraimo scored his second try, leaving the score at 10-8.

That momentum was built on further after the break as two tries in as many minutes through Jansin Turgut and Albert Kelly, the second of which was converted by Hakim Miloudi, put the Black and Whites two scores ahead.

But three tries in the space of ten minutes ultimately won the game for Saints, and condemn Hull to back-to-back defeats.

Barba’s 25th try of the season pulled Saints back into it, and Jonny Lomax’s try shortly after put the league leaders 20-18 ahead.

Lomax would cross again for his 13th of the campaign, and the game was wrapped up ten minutes from time as Adam Swift scored in the corner.

Luke Thompson inflicted further misery on Hull in the dying embers as Saints marched to another victory.

Hull FC: Miloudi, Faraimo, Connor, Tuimavave, Logan, Kelly, Abdull, Taylor, Houghton, Green, Turgut, Minichiello, Hadley. Subs: Paea, Matongo, Lane, Downs.

Tries: Faraimo (2), Turgut, Kelly,

Goals: Miloudi

Saints: Barba, Swift, Makinson, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Richardson, Amor, Roby, Thompson, Peyroux, Taia, Wilkin. Subs: Fages, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Douglas.

Tries: Makinson, Barba (2), Lomax (2), Swift, Thompson,

Goals: Richardson (3)