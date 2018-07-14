Connor’s season in doubt following injury

Jake Connor’s season could be over after he suffered a suspected serious injury in Hull FC’s defeat to St Helens.

The England international was stretchered off the field midway through the first-half having appeared to suffer a knee injury.

It comes as a devastating blow to both Connor and the Black and Whites. The utility has been one of Super League’s standout stars this season and was in contention for a place in England’s squad for the Test series against New Zealand, while for Hull his absence will see them without another of their top stars for an extended period of time.

The severity of Connor’s injury has yet to be determined, but Hull head coach Lee Radford admitted it didn’t look good.

“I’ve not spoken to the physio yet but it’s a big blow either way,” he said.

Hull are still without another key playmaker in Marc Sneyd while fullback Jamie Shaul has also been struggling with injury.