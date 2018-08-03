Cook inspires top-of-the-table South Sydney

Damien Cook put his hand up for the Australian hooking role and saw his side go top of the league after inspiring South Sydney Rabbitohs to a 30-20 win over Melbourne Storm.

After Adam Reynolds gave Souths the lead, the Storm replied with a try through Dale Finucane; his first of the season.

Souths were well on top and scored a deserved try to equalise through Hymel Hunt after a good pass from Cody Walker. But, the Storm came right back at them and scored through Josh Addo-Carr.

The Rabbitohs continued to press but couldn’t make their pressure pay and were punished when Addo-Carr sliced his way through and passed to Curtis Scott.

Souths managed to earn their way back into the game just before half-time when some good work from Cook resulted in Sam Burgess sliding over.

Pressure continued from the Rabbits in the second half and they were rewarded when Adam Doueihi stepped inside to score on the left. Reynolds kicked his side into the lead with the conversion.

Only moments after being down with an ankle injury, Cook produced a sensational solo try. He jumped from dummy half, ran through the line and then beat both Billy Slater and Addo-Carr on his way to the try line.

Souths were going for the kill and after shoving Addo-Carr into touch only ten metres away from his own line, Alex Johnston cut through on the left to seal the win. Addo-Carr completed a double late on but it was only a consolation.

Rabbitohs: Johnston, Graham, Gagai, Doueihi, Hunt, Walker, Reynolds, T Burgess, Cook, G Burgess, Sutton, Crichton, S Burgess; Interchanges: Murray, Clark, Tatola, Burns

Tries: Hunt, S Burgess, Doueihi, Cook, Johnston; Goals: Reynolds 5

Storm: Slater, Chambers, Blair, Scott, Addo-Carr, Munster, Hughes, J Bromwich, Smith, Asofa-Solomona, Kaufusi, Hoffman, Finucane; Interchanges: Stimson, Glasby, Welch, K Bromwich

Tries: Finucane, Addo-Carr 2, Scott; Goals: Smith 2

