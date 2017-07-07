Cooper Cronk among Warrington’s halfback targets

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves have made tentative enquiries regarding a move for NRL superstar Cooper Cronk.

The Wolves have been in contact with Cronk’s representatives as they plot an audacious move for the Australia international.

It’s believed the Wolves are prepared to break the bank for the 33-year-old, who has confirmed he will leave Melbourne at the end of the season.

His future has yet to be confirmed, with the halfback yet to decide whether he will carry on playing next season at all.

Cronk has been handed a coaching role with the Storm, but will only take it up should he decide to retire.

League Express understands that despite the bold move, the Wolves are unlikely to lure Cronk to Super League, who decided to leave Melbourne so he could be closer to his partner Tara Ruston, who is a sports broadcaster in Sydney.

However, the Wolves have made other plans without Cronk, and have shortlisted a number of potential targets.

Among them is Gold Coast Titans halfback Tyrone Roberts as the man to replace departing playmaker Kurt Gidley.

Roberts came through the Newcastle Knights junior system and debuted for the NRL club in 2011.

He played 97 games for the Knights, scoring 21 tries, before joining the Titans in 2016. With the Gold Coast, the 26-year old has scored six tries in 33 appearances.

Roberts is able to fill a number of roles, including scrum-half, stand-off, hooker and fullback. He has made three appearances for the Indigenous All Stars and represented NSW Country twice.

Another player thought to be mooted is Newcastle halfback Trent Hodgkinson, who is understood to be available having struggled to fit into the Knights side this year.