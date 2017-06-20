Cooper Cronk set for Storm role

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Melbourne Storm halfback Cooper Cronk has agreed a deal to become the specialist halves coach at the club next season, should he hang up his boots, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The incumbent Golden Boot winner is set to depart the Storm at the end of the season, after 13 years with the club, but is yet to announce his plans for next season. Melbourne have offered Cronk the chance to join the backroom staff next season.

Storm football Manager Frank Ponissi told The Sunday Telegraph the club were keen to have Cronk on board in any capacity, partly because they do not want to face him.

“So we have a preference that he doesn’t play for two reasons – one we don’t want to be playing against Cooper because he is such a quality player,’’ Ponissi said.

“And two, it just means we can start using him straightaway in a coaching capacity which we wouldn’t be able to do if he went to another club.”