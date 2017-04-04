Cooper Cronk considering retirement after confirming Melbourne exit

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Cooper Cronk’s 15-year career at Melbourne Storm will culminate at the end of the season, and he’s confirmed he may retire at the end of the year.

The halfback, capped 28 times by Australia since his debut at 2007, informed the club he would be leaving once his contract expires at the end of the year.

Since making his debut almost 13 years ago, Cronks has made 306 appearances for the club, a figure only bettered by the club’s current captain and Australia hooker Cameron Smith.

The two-time Dally M Player of the Year said: “Melbourne Storm has been everything to me since moving down here from Brisbane as a kid back in 2003.

“The club has helped me grow into the person I am today and I will be forever grateful to Craig, the coaches, my teammates and everyone associated with this great club for making it such a special place to be a part of. I will always be a Melbourne Storm person.”

“To our incredible members and fans, we have shared so many special moments together over the years and I promise you I will be doing everything I can to make 2017 a season we will never forget.”

Following the announcement, Cronk confirmed to Fox Sports that he had yet to decide if he would play beyond the end of the season.

“I’ve got no interest in taking offers or looking at offers or even considering offers from Sydney any time soon, and I’m talking over a couple-month period, because I actually don’t know if I want to play on next year.”

Storm CEO Dave Donaghy added: “We would have loved nothing more than to see Cooper remain here with us but we understand there are things in life that are more important than football.”

“He has given everything to Melbourne Storm over the last 15 years and we look forward to seeing Cooper continue to do so for the remainder of this season and hopefully finish his career with us on a memorable high.”