Cornish Rebels to take on the Saints!

CORNISH REBELS celebrated four years since their establishment this past weekend, but there was no time for celebrating nor for resting on laurels for the three-times South West Premier Champions as they look to continue their plethora of activity this month with a fixture against their community partners and Super League giants St Helens writes Rob Butland.

The two came together, off the pitch, again in January to offer more free teacher training to the County’s primary and secondary schools through their Embed the Pathway programme.

Visits to Penryn College and Richard Lander saw over 100 youngsters take part in Rugby League sessions delivered by the Saints community coaches, with several Rebels players lending a hand.

Alongside this the first team players have been back in for preseason training ahead of their much-anticipated pre-season trip to St Helens for a fixture against the Saints’ Academy and Super League U-19s Champions this coming weekend.

This will be the first time the Rebels have travelled outside of the South West and everyone involved in the club is feeling the excitement ahead of what will be a monumental experience for all involved.

Rebels head coach Mike Abbott, who takes the team for his second season in charge in 2017, took the opportunity to thank his home-town club for this huge honour. “I, the team and everyone involved with the Rebels are really looking forward to this challenge,” he stated. “I would like to thank St Helens for their offer, and all the work they have put in to make this game happen. Rugby League has the potential to be massive in Cornwall and I hope this fixture can be a springboard to bigger things. Going forward I hope one day we could welcome the Saints to Cornwall for a fixture.”

Chairman John Beach is expecting a good following to make the journey North with the lads. He said: “The inquiries we have had from fans has been phenomenal, from regulars to exiles, and Rugby League fans across the country are interested in getting their first look at the Rebels.

“We have been able to use this massive event as a springboard for our season sponsorship campaign and the support through our player sponsorship deals puts us in a good place for the year ahead.

“We wouldn’t be able to achieve what we have without the support of the county’s businesses and individuals that have backed us over the last four years, and we are truly thankful for their support and hope to do the County proud on Sunday, whatever the result.”

The game takes place at Saints’ training ground at Cowley International College, kick off 11.30am this Sunday (29 January).