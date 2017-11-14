County titles in Yorkshire’s sights

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Victory, or a draw, in the final games of the BARLA County Tri-Series championships in Cumbria on Sunday will secure the titles for Yorkshire in the Open Age and Under 19s competitions after Lancashire beat Cumbria in both of the weekend’s fixtures.

BARLA COUNTY TRI-SERIES

Thatto Heath, Sunday

OPEN AGE

LANCASHIRE 22

CUMBRIA 4

Yorkshire simply need to avoid defeat against Cumbria at Lowca on Sunday to secure the title. Cumbria will head the standings if they can prevail by 31 points.

Lancashire, meanwhile, will be hoping that Cumbria win by 30 points or fewer.

Zak Baker nosed Lancashire in front with an early try and goal, Sam Jones crossing in response.

Lancashire, though, took a grip with quick tries straddling the break for Gavin Rodden and Jake Hodson. And victory was sealed when Aidy Gleeson powered over three minutes from time, Baker adding his third goal.

LANCASHIRE: Darrion Ball (Wigan St Jude’s), Jake Hodson (Pilkington Recs), Gavin Rodden (Wigan St Jude’s), Matty Norton (Thatto Heath), Niall Allen (Thatto Heath), Declan Sheridan (Mayfield), Zak Baker (Mayfield), Gary Morgan (Saddleworth), Callum Ogden (Mayfield), Luke Belshaw (Hindley), Danny Brown (Latchford), Adam Jeffries (Saddleworth), Liam Quinn (Thatto Heath). Subs: Jordan Gibson (Haydock), Nathan Doherty (Ince Rose Bridge), Ryan Braddock (Wigan St Patrick’s), Aidy Gleeson (Mayfield).

CUMBRIA: Russ Bolton (Askam), Tom Askew (Askam), Sam Jones (Barrow Island), Jack Clark (Cockermouth), Lee Postlethwaite (Millom), Mark Tyson (Askam), James McDonald (Egremont), Ethan Kelly (Millom), Marcus O’Brien (Egremont), Johnny Goulding (Cockermouth), Tom Hopkins (Askam), Kieran Glenn (Egremont), Tom Wilkinson (Askam). Subs: Matty Henson (Egremont), Joe Mallinson (Barrow Island), Liam Saunders (Askam), Jordan Thompson (Hensingham).

UNDER 19S

LANCASHIRE 44

CUMBRIA 16

THE Youth title will be settled at Lowca next Sunday, with all three counties in with a chance of topping the final table.

Yorkshire will head the standings if they simply win or draw, while Lancashire will retain the championship on points’ difference should Cumbria prevail by less than 50 points.

Cumbria, meanwhile, will close in pole position – again, on points’ difference – if they can conjure up a half-century winning margin.

The intriguing scenario follows a comfortable Lancashire win over Cumbria founded on a strong start in which Dante Morley-Samuels crossed twice and Callum Wood touched down to establish a 16-point lead in as many minutes.

Lancashire led 26-10 at the break, having added tries by Liam Kenyon and Todd Fenlon, with Jack Stockdale and Keir Shephard replying for the visitors and Curtis Teare improving one score.

Will Ashworth, Shaun Costello and Cole Connelly sealed the hosts’ success in the second period – Connelly emulating first-half goalkicker Tom Goulding with three conversions – before Cumbria posted a consolation try by Finn Barwise, Aiden Wright adding the extras.

LANCASHIRE: Will Ashworth (Leigh Miners), Todd Fenlon (Leigh Miners), Dante Morley-Samuels (Wigan St Jude’s), Joe Digby (Leigh Miners), Charlie Taylor (Thatto Heath), Harve Massey (Leigh East), Josh Yates (Wigan St Patrick’s), Sam Lewis (Orrell St James), Callum Wood (Orrell St James), Tom Goulding (Blackbrook), Sam Favell (Thatto Heath), Liam Kenyon (Blackbrook), Adam Carr (Thatto Heath). Subs: Kieron Moore (Woolston), Cole Connelly (Mayfield), Shaun Costello (Clock Face), Mike Fairclough (Wigan St Patrick’s).

CUMBRIA: Jake Stockdale (Barrow Island), Finn Barwise (Hensingham), Tyler Batty (Dalton), Curtis Teare (Wath Brow), Adam Ford (Walney Central), Brandon Corrie (Barrow Island), Aiden Wright (Barrow Island), Nick Maudling (Hensingham), Jack Thompson (Egremont Rangers), Elliott Campbell (Barrow Island), Eddie Tyson (Dalton), Rhys Burr (Ellenborough), Danny Wright (Barrow Island). Subs: Luke Harrison (Walney Central), Keir Shephard (Askam), Pat Bennett (Egremont), Jonny Hutton (Ulverston).