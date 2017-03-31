Cowboys too strong for Rabbitohs in Townsville

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

North Queensland Cowboys were too strong for South Sydney today at 1300SMILES Stadium, winning 20-6 after having led 14-0 at half-time.

But they didn’t take the lead until the 20th minute with a Johnathan Thurston penalty, which was the prelude to their opening try by Michael Morgan.

Their second try was the best of the evening, coming from a Lachlan Coote kick to Gideon Gela-Mosby, who touched down for his second try from two games following his debut last time out.

The Rabbitohs struck back early in the second half when Robert Jennings touched down after some smart movement down the left and Adam Reynolds converted.

The game was largely a war of attrition, but it was the Cowboys who lasted the pace more effectively, with Shaun Fensom taking a short pass from John Asiata to touch down next to the posts to secure the 14-point margin.

The Rabbitohs responded with a 70-metre intercept, but they dropped the ball on the following tackle.

Cowboys: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Javid Bowen, 4 Kyle Linnett, 5 Gideon Gela-Mosby, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Johnathan Thurston, 16 Coen Hess, 9 Jake Granville, 10 Scott Bolton, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Ethan Lowe, 13 Jason Taumalolo; Subs: 8 Patrick Kaufusi, 14 Ben Hampton, 15 John Asiata, 17 Shaun Fensom.

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston, 2. Braidon Burns, 3. S Talakai, 4. Robert Jennings, 5. Bryson Goodwin, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tom Burgess, 14. Damien Cook, 13. Sam Burgess, 11. John Sutton, 12. Kyle Turner, 15. Angus Crichton; Subs: 9. Robbie Farah, 10. Jason Clark, 16. Zane Musgrove, 19 Anthony Cherrington.

