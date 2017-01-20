Cramlington youngsters progress

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

CRAMLINGTON ROCKETS are cock-a-hoop after having 12 players selected for Newcastle Thunder’s Under 16s Scholarship side.

Seth Kippax-Jones and Ryan Hull will be enjoying their second season with the Thunder, and are joined by Dean Carling and Owen Wright, who just missed out in 2016.

Meanwhile, Mark Roberts, Alex Donaghy, Fergus Simpson, Isaac Noakes, Jack Walker, Lewis Howe, Nathan Clemmett and Philip Brantingham are stepping up from the younger cohort.

Rockets chairman Jeff Ball said: “A lot of these lads are playing up a year and held their own against Yorkshire Division 1 and 2 opposition last season.

“Many of them are the ones who really buy into the club, do all the camps, do Embed the Pathway, and go to all the trips and matches. They are real Rugby League boys.”

The rest of Newcastle’s Under 16s squad comprises Adam Hay, Josh Leighton, Tony Saywell and Tyler Walton (Wallsend Eagles), Callum Piert, George Robinson (Catterick Crusaders), John Grey (Durham Tigers) and Luke Broster (Cockermouth Titans).