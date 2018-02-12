You are here

Crarey delighted with point as Barrow continue to find their feet in the Championship

Matthew Shaw

Barrow Raiders coach Paul Crarey believes his side’s draw with Toronto was a huge positive as they continue to adapt to life in the Championship.

The Raiders drew 8-8 with the Wolfpack, picking up their first point following their promotion to the second-tier last year.

They lost heavily to London last week, and with Leigh up next, Crarey’s side are being give the toughest possible introduction to the competition.

However, after earning a credible draw against the big-spending Wolfpack, Crarey was delighted with his side’s progression.

“I think a draw is a fair result,” he said.

“It was very tough conditions for Toronto, I think on a tough track they might have got us, but we’re just happy with a point really against one of the big guns in this division and one of the full-time outfits.

“We’re happy just to get the draw and move on. We’ve got Leigh next week, it’s about finding our feet in this division, but to get a point while doing that is tremendous for the club.”