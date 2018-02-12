Crarey delighted with point as Barrow continue to find their feet in the Championship

Barrow Raiders coach Paul Crarey believes his side’s draw with Toronto was a huge positive as they continue to adapt to life in the Championship.

The Raiders drew 8-8 with the Wolfpack, picking up their first point following their promotion to the second-tier last year.

They lost heavily to London last week, and with Leigh up next, Crarey’s side are being give the toughest possible introduction to the competition.

However, after earning a credible draw against the big-spending Wolfpack, Crarey was delighted with his side’s progression.

“I think a draw is a fair result,” he said.

“It was very tough conditions for Toronto, I think on a tough track they might have got us, but we’re just happy with a point really against one of the big guns in this division and one of the full-time outfits.

“We’re happy just to get the draw and move on. We’ve got Leigh next week, it’s about finding our feet in this division, but to get a point while doing that is tremendous for the club.”