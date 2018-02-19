Crarey says Barrow belong in the Championship following shock win over Leigh

A delighted Paul Crarey was lavish in his praise of Barrow Raiders after they pulled off the shock of the year so far with a stunning win over Leigh Centurions.

The Raiders nilled the league favourites in the second-half as they came from behind to secure a sensational 24-20 win.

It came just a week after their impressive draw against another full-time opponent in Toronto, leaving them with three points in as many games.

It’s been a fine start to the season for the Raiders, who are back in the Championship after earning promotion last year.

Crarey was nothing short of thrilled with his side after recording their first victory.

“Everybody had written us off expecting us to get nothing from our first three games, so these three points could be really crucial at the end of the season,” he said.

“We came from behind against a full-time team so that says a lot about our fitness. We do not look out of place in this division though we know there is a long way to go but we have shown that if you want to come up to Cumbria we will give you a test.”