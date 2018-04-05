Craven extends Widnes stay for additional two years

Widnes have handed long-serving player Danny Craven a new two-year deal.

The versatile back was out of contract at the end of the season but has now penned a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020 season.

Craven, a product of the club’s academy setup, has been at the Vikings since the age of 17 and has made 124 career appearances. In 2017 he finish second in the Vikings’ members player of the year votings.

“I’ve been here for a long time and I believe that this is a great club to be at,” he said.

“We have a fantastic set of young players coming through, and I am excited by their potential and what we can achieve together.

“I signed here when I was 17 and I’ve not looked back since. Last year was a big season for me, because I had the opportunity to get a lot of game time and progress, playing with more freedom and confidence. In the coming seasons, I intend to build on this experience, by playing even more games and having an even bigger impact on the team.”

Head coach Denis Betts added: “Danny has been progressively getting better and better throughout his career. Through going on loan and also earning a run of games in the team, he has matured, grown in experience and shown his abilities as a player. He will be competing for a place in the team every week and has a lot to offer to the squad.”