Craven inspires Widnes to first victory

Danny Craven scored a hat-trick as Widnes ended their winless start to the season with a 37-24 triumph at Leigh.

The halfback scored twice in the first-half, with Chris Bridge’s try giving Denis Betts’ side an 18-12 half-time lead after former Viking Danny Tickle and Ben Crooks had scored for the hosts.

Widnes extended their lead in the second-half as Sam Brooks scored and Tom Gilmore bagged a drop goal, but Leigh cut the deficit to one point after Crooks scored again and Sam Hopkins crashed over.

But Craven scored again and Charly Runciman crossed to earn Widnes the victory.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Leigh: Hampshire; Higson, Brown, Crooks, Dawson; Ridyard, Reynolds; Acton, Higham, Weston, Vea, Tickle, Hock. Subs: Hood, Hansen, Hopkins, Green

Widnes: Hanbury; Armstrong, Bridge, Runciman, Marsh; Craven, Gilmore; Chapelhow, Johnstone, Burke, Olbison, Whitley, Houston. Subs: Walker, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Brooks