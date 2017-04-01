Craven inspires Widnes to first victory

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 1, 2017 20:45

Craven inspires Widnes to first victory

Danny Craven scored a hat-trick as Widnes ended their winless start to the season with a 37-24 triumph at Leigh.

The halfback scored twice in the first-half, with Chris Bridge’s try giving Denis Betts’ side an 18-12 half-time lead after former Viking Danny Tickle and Ben Crooks had scored for the hosts.

Widnes extended their lead in the second-half as Sam Brooks scored and Tom Gilmore bagged a drop goal, but Leigh cut the deficit to one point after Crooks scored again and Sam Hopkins crashed over.

But Craven scored again and Charly Runciman crossed to earn Widnes the victory.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Leigh: Hampshire; Higson, Brown, Crooks, Dawson; Ridyard, Reynolds; Acton, Higham, Weston, Vea, Tickle, Hock. Subs: Hood, Hansen, Hopkins, Green

Widnes: Hanbury; Armstrong, Bridge, Runciman, Marsh; Craven, Gilmore; Chapelhow, Johnstone, Burke, Olbison, Whitley, Houston. Subs: Walker, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Brooks

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 1, 2017 20:45

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions