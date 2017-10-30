Cronk joins the Roosters

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sydney Roosters have confirmed the signing of Cooper Cronk on a two-year deal.

The Australia international has joined the Roosters after bringing an end to his time at Melbourne Storm.

Cronk, the 33-year-old, is a two-time Dally M medal winner following an illustrious spell at Storm, where he made 323 first-grade games.

“We are delighted to have secured the services of Cooper for the next two seasons,” said Roosters Chief Executive Joe Kelly.

“Cooper has played the game at the highest level for a number of years and we are keenly aware of what he brings to the Club. Together with the established leaders within our squad, we see him as a wonderful addition to our roster.”

Cronk said: “The Sydney Roosters are a proud club with an esteemed history, and this is an exciting new opportunity for me.”

“It marks the start of a new chapter for me both professionally and personally and I look forward to joining my new teammates and coaches, and immersing myself in the club’s culture in lead-up to the 2018 season.”