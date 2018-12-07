Cronk rules out retirement

Cooper Cronk will play on in 2019 after rumours circulated the Roosters halfback would call it a day after Sydney’s triumph in the Grand Final this year.

After watching his long-term teammate Billy Slater hang up his boots, rumours started that Cronk would do the same despite signing for two years with the Roosters when he joined ahead of 2018.

“I’m not sure where that rumour came from that I wouldn’t be playing 2019,” Cronk said on Friday.

“To be honest I never even considered it so I don’t know how somebody else considered that was a thought of mine.

“No matter if I was injury free, I would have always followed my word and been here for 2019.”

Cronk has had metal plates inserted into his shoulder after suffering his infamous injury ahead of the showpiece this year and the star halfback believes it’ll only strengthen his game.

“That’s what the surgery was about. It was a broken bone and that takes about ten weeks to heal. The surgery obviously fast-tracks that; reinforces it.”

“If I had have retired and wasn’t playing contact sport, they would have let it heal normally.

“But because of the break and the way it displaced, and that I could be put in the same position again, it was to just reinforce the bone by putting in some plates.

“From what I know this makes it stronger. I might actually make a few tackles next year.”