Cronulla duo on Super League radar for 2018 season

England international Chris Heighington looks set to be in Super League next year after being offered to a number of clubs in England.

Heighington, a controversial selection in Wayne Bennett’s squad to face Samoa earlier this month, is out of contract at Cronulla at the end of this season and appears unlikely to remain at the NRL Premiers beyond the end of the year.

The 34-year-old, who is eligible for England through his father, was linked with a move to Super League last year. However, he was rewarded for his contribution in Cronulla’s title-winning campaign with a new one-year contract.

But with his future at the Southern Cross Stadium in doubt, his availability has been made known to a number of Super League clubs who are now weighing up a move for the second-rower.

Heighington will likely demand a six-figure salary to leave the NRL, which may be a stumbling block for Super League clubs.

He is not the only Cronulla play that looks set to be on the way to Super League, with utility playmaker Daniel Mortimer also understood to be in discussions about a move to the league.

Mortimer, who was linked with a move to Hull Kingston Rovers last year, has been offered to a number of clubs. The 26-year-old joined the Sharks ahead of this season from Gold Coast Titans.

But he has yet to make an appearance for the NRL champions, with the subsequent arrival of former Leeds hooker James Segeyaro dropping him down the pecking order. He is out of contract at the end of the year and one of his representatives, Australian player manager Steve Gillis, is currently in England trying to find a deal in Super League.