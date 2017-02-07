Cronulla name World Club Challenge squad

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Thirteen of Cronulla’s NRL Grand Final winning side will make the trip to England to take on Wigan in the World Club Challenge.

Sharks head coach Shane Flanagan has named a strong 20-man squad, with the only absentees from the Sharks squad that defeated Melbourne to win the Grand Final being Ben Barba, Valentine Holmes, Michael Ennis and Sosaia Feki.

Cronulla arrive in England at the weekend and will be based in London for the majority of the build-up to the game, which takes place on February 19.

Cronulla squad to take on Wigan: Gerard Beale, Jack Bird, Jayden Brailey, Fa’amanu Brown, Jayson Bukuya, Kurt Capewell, Andrew Fifita, Paul Gallen, Wade Graham, Chris Heighington, Jeremy Latimore, Luke Lewis, Ricky Leutele, James Maloney, Daniel Mortimer, Joseph Paulo, Matt Prior, Jesse Raimen, Sam Tagataese & Chad Townsend.