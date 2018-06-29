Cronulla strike late to sink Warriors

Edrick Lee’s late try helped Cronulla Sharks mark the debut of new recruit, Aaron Woods, with an 18-15 win over New Zealand Warriors.

Tries from Solome Kata and Anthony Gelling had the Warriors in firm control early at 12-0 but Cronulla were quick to reply. Jesse Ramien and Edrick Lee with the tries that brought New Zealand’s lead down to two.

Two Chad Townsend penalties gave Cronulla the lead before New Zealand drew level through Shaun Johnson’s boot.

He then kicked a field goal to give the Warriors the lead before Lee’s second try broke the hearts of the Warriors late on.

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Gelling, Hiku, Kata, Beale, Green, Johnson, Gavet, Luke, Paasi, Papali’i, Harris, Mannering; Interchanges: Lawton, Satae, Afoa, Tevaga

Tries: Kata, Gelling; Goals: Johnson; Field goal: Johnson

Sharks: Holmes, Katoa, Ramien, Leutele, Lee, Moylan, Townsend, Fifita, Brailey, Prior, Capewell, Sorensen, Gallen; Interchanges: Paulo, Segeyaro, Woods, Bukuya

Tries: Ramien, Lee 2; Goals: Townsend 3

