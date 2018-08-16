Crunch time approaches for NCL sides

The 2018 campaign is drawing to a close for teams in the Kingstone Press National Conference League with title, relegation and play-off issues being resolved each week.
Many are likely to be settled on Saturday, with matches of high resonance taking place in all four sections.
Fixtures
Saturday 18 August 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Siddal
Hunslet Club Parkside v Underbank Rangers
Kells v Normanton Knights
Myton Warriors v Wigan St Patrick’s
Wath Brow Hornets v Rochdale Mayfield
West Hull v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Bradford Dudley Hill v Pilkington Recs
Skirlaugh v Featherstone Lions
Leigh Miners Rangers v Thornhill Trojans
Oulton Raiders v Ince Rose Bridge
Shaw Cross Sharks v Lock Lane
York Acorn v Milford Marlins
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Crosfields
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v East Leeds
Drighlington v Stanningley
Hunslet Warriors v Wigan St Jude’s
Saddleworth Rangers v Leigh East
West Bowling v Hull Dockers
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Waterhead Warriors
Millom v Dewsbury Celtic
Salford City Roosters v Oldham St Anne’s
Woolston Rovers v Clock Face Miners