Crunch time approaches for NCL sides

The 2018 campaign is drawing to a close for teams in the Kingstone Press National Conference League with title, relegation and play-off issues being resolved each week.

Many are likely to be settled on Saturday, with matches of high resonance taking place in all four sections.

Fixtures

Saturday 18 August 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Siddal

Hunslet Club Parkside v Underbank Rangers

Kells v Normanton Knights

Myton Warriors v Wigan St Patrick’s

Wath Brow Hornets v Rochdale Mayfield

West Hull v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Bradford Dudley Hill v Pilkington Recs

Skirlaugh v Featherstone Lions

Leigh Miners Rangers v Thornhill Trojans

Oulton Raiders v Ince Rose Bridge

Shaw Cross Sharks v Lock Lane

York Acorn v Milford Marlins

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Crosfields

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v East Leeds

Drighlington v Stanningley

Hunslet Warriors v Wigan St Jude’s

Saddleworth Rangers v Leigh East

West Bowling v Hull Dockers

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Waterhead Warriors

Millom v Dewsbury Celtic

Salford City Roosters v Oldham St Anne’s

Woolston Rovers v Clock Face Miners