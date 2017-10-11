Crunch time for NCL teams

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League campaign is heading towards a thrilling climax, with six fixtures of high resonance taking place on Saturday.

Minor Premiers Siddal host second-placed Thatto Heath Crusaders for the right to go straight through to the Grand Final at Widnes at the end of the month. The losers will have a second bite of the cherry and will entertain the survivors of the Elimination semi-final between Wath Brow Hornets and Rochdale Mayfield.

Normanton Knights, meanwhile, are at home to Lock Lane in a Division One Promotion semi-final. The other semi-final, involving Milford Marlins and York Acorn, is being played next week as sides jostle to join Hunslet Club Parkside and Underbank Rangers in the top flight next year.

Elsewhere, Bradford Dudley Hill visit Wigan St Jude’s in the Division Two Promotion Final, with Oulton Raiders and Thornhill Trojans having finished in the top two.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Eastmoor Dragons, meanwhile, are at home to Oldham St Anne’s and Woolston Rovers respectively in the Division Three Promotion semi-finals. Champions West Bowling and second-placed Stanningley have already achieved automatic promotion.

Fixtures

Saturday 14 October 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL

Siddal v Thatto Heath Crusaders

ELIMINATION SEMI-FINAL

Wath Brow Hornets v Rochdale Mayfield

DIVISION ONE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINAL

Normanton Knights v Lock Lane

DIVISION TWO

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL

Wigan St Jude’s v Bradford Dudley Hill

DIVISION THREE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Oldham St Anne’s

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers