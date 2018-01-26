Crusaders secure Hulme return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

North Wales Crusaders have re-signed Liam Hulme following a successful trial.

Hulme has signed a one-year deal with the club and is set to play in the club’s pre-season clash against West Wales Raiders.

Head coach Mike Grady said: “Liam is a fantastic addition to our squad and will bring experience and quality to the side.

“He’s been training with us right through pre-season and looks really sharp – he’s already gelled well with the rest of the lads, and I’m delighted that we’ve got him signed up for 2018.”