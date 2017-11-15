CSKA Moscow win expanded Russian Championship

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

CSKA Moscow have been crowned Russian rugby league champions following their 28-22 derby victory over Spartak Moscow in the Grand Final, at the Fili Rugby Stadium.

The capital city teams qualified for the play-offs having topped the Centre Conference and were joined by Urals Conference winners Vityez from Perm. Both Muscovite sides defeated Vityez in the series, Spartak winning 42-16 and CSKA 34-14 to set up the decider.

Denis Korolev, president of ARLK noted: “The 2017 season was the beginning of a new development path for us. We have new teams that showed up well and the championship turned out to be high quality and interesting.

“We also held a seminar for coaches and referees and involved new people in the sport. I hope, thanks to the efforts of all people participating in the work of the Russian Rugby League, that we will progress annually and the 2018 season will be even more intense.”

CSKA captain Ivan Troitskyi was named player of the season whilst his co-coaches, Korolev and Dmitriy Polovyh, were also honoured.