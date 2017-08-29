Cudjoe granted tesitmonial

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe has been granted a testimonial year by the RFL.

Cudjoe, an England international, joined Huddersfield in 2004 and has made nearly 300 appearances for the club and has 10 caps for his country.

His testimonial will run throughout 2018 with more plans expected to be announced later this year.

The centre has never left the Giants and is currently in his tenth year as a first-team member of the squad.

“Yes it’s a great honour and one that I’ve had an eye on for some time now,” he told the club’s official website.

“Everyone knows how much I love the club and the town and it’s never entered my head to leave when we have such a great set up and team around me so I am very happy that next year is my testimonial.

“I have the support of my family and other friends to help me organise things and whilst I know it’ll be incredibly busy it will also be exciting too as I will see a new side to the club and get involved in different things.”

Huddersfield’s Managing Director Richard Thewlis added: “Leroy is fully deserving of this great honour.

“He has been a role model professional right from day one when he was a junior trying to catch the coaches eyes and what a marvellous career he has gone on to enjoy.

“That said he is still only 29 and has years ahead of him here and still plenty to strive for.”