Cumbrian call-off for Conference fixtures

THE Management Group of the Kingstone Press National Conference League, mindful of potentially difficult travelling conditions tomorrow as adverse weather conditions continue to bite, has postponed all fixtures due to take place in Cumbria.

However, home clubs in the far northwest have been asked to proceed with pitch inspections. Teams whose grounds are passed fit could be paired off with other local sides wherever possible.

The Rugby Football League’s Competitions Officer Alan Smith said, in an email to clubs: “The NCL Management have taken the decision, due to the current weather and travel conditions, to cancel the following games that have not yet been postponed in the interest of safety of those travelling, and re-scheduled them for Saturday 26 May.

“Will the home teams for these games please still carry out your current pitch inspections and let me know the outcome?

“It is our intention that if your pitch is playable we will arrange a league game against your local opponents as, otherwise, it will be a wasted opportunity to play.”

Postponed matches in the Premier Division are at Egremont Rangers, Kells and Wath Brow Hornets, where Myton Warriors, Rochdale Mayfield and Underbank Rangers were to have been the respective visitors.

Division Three matches called off are at Barrow Island and Millom, who were due to entertain Oldham St Anne’s and Clock Face Miners respectively.

Totalrl.com will continue to give updates as and when information on other matches becomes available.

The programme as it now stands is:

Saturday 3 March 2018

KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Myton Warriors – postponed

Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights – postponed

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield – postponed

Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers – postponed

West Hull v Siddal

Wigan St Patrick’s v Thatto Heath Crusaders

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v West Bowling

Hull Dockers v Drighlington

Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields

Leigh East v Stanningley

Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds – postponed

Wigan St Jude’s v Askam – postponed

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed

Dewsbury Celtic v Beverley – postponed

Millom v Clock Face Miners – postponed

Salford City Roosters v Eastmoor Dragons – postponed

Stanley Rangers v Gateshead Storm – postponed

Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors