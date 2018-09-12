Cumbrian Under 19s aim for county honours

Local pride, and county representative honours, will be on the line tonight (Wednesday 12 September) at Askam, when Barrow & District meet West Cumbria in an Under 19s clash.

The game has been arranged as part of Cumbria’s selection process ahead of the 2018 BARLA County Championship Tri-Series with Lancashire and Yorkshire.

The Barrow squad is: Adam Ford, Josh Holmes, Elliott Bibby, Cam Hetherington (all Walney Central), Charlie Emslie, Kyle Evans, Tyler Lancaster, Ethan Bickerdike, Conner Terrill (Millom), Keir Shephard, Zac Steel (Askam), Jack Crarey, Harry Gordon, Sam Purslow, Elliott Stockbridge, Ewan Costa, Bradley Richards (Dalton), Alfie Thomas, Harry Higgins, Shane Sanderson, Elliott Campbell, Matthew Brown, Luke Thompson, Sam Johnson, Robert Salt, Jack Newby (Barrow Island).

West Cumbria’s squad is: Chris Graham, Jamie Lightfoot, John Irving (all Cockermouth Titans), Jack Penrice (Distington), Billy Thomson, Brad Long (Egremont Rangers), Matthew Bell, Owen Hoyles, Louis Fearon, Zac Olstrum, Kai Gillespie, Niall Gray (Ellenborough Rangers), Jamie Brown, Rhys Burr, Jake Bradley, Aaron Turnbull, Finn Barwise (Hensingham), Aaron Burns, Casey Chambers (Kells), Jacob Johnson (Lowca), Callum Watson, Harrison Moss (Seaton Rangers), Sam Curwen, Kieren Eldon, Ellison Holgate, Jake Pearce, Jay Wetherall (Wath Brow Hornets).